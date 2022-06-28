Picture of huge shark is fake

28 June 2022

This picture has been digitally manipulated, and has been circulating online since 2016.

Hundreds of people have shared a picture of what appears to be a huge great white shark leaping out of the ocean.

While many of the comments have praised the photo, apparently under the impression it had been taken by a photographer, it has been digitally manipulated.

The picture has been written about many times before by other fact checkers. In 2016 a number of viral social media posts, including a tweet from the band Bastille, incorrectly described it as National Geographic's photograph of the year, taken by a man identified in some posts as Bob Burton.

The claim was so widely shared that in 2016 National Geographic published an article debunking it, which said: “The man, who goes by the alias Bob Burton, claimed (falsely) to have taken National Geographic's photo of the year (an award we don't have) of a shark leaping out of the water (which is clearly fake).”

The picture appears to have originally been posted online by a Russia-based illustrator, who has posted a number of other shark pictures to his Shutterstock, some of which are clearly identified as 3D illustrations.

Image courtesy of Marcelo Cidrack