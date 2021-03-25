Travel to Spain requires negative Covid test

What was claimed When travel to Spain resumes, you will not need to have been vaccinated, you will only need a negative Covid-19 test taken in the 72 hours before arrival. Our verdict Correct, based on the current rules, which may change. Spain has indicated that it may introduce vaccine passports but that these will not be compulsory. A negative Covid test is required.

On Instagram, businessman Wayne Lineker has claimed that, once international travel resumes, people will not need to have been vaccinated in order to travel to Spain and will only require proof they have tested negative with a PCR test in the 72 hours prior to travel.

While some users on social media have questioned this in the comments, it does accurately reflect the latest statements from the Spanish government, though of course things may change.

Currently, it is illegal for people in the UK to travel abroad for holidays, although there are some legally permitted reasons for foreign travel. The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, has said 17 May is the earliest date people in England might be permitted to travel internationally for leisure, but this is still under review.

Spain is not permitting passengers from the UK to enter unless they are Spanish or Andorran nationals, or legally resident in Spain or Andorra.

This restriction is due to be lifted on 30 March, though entry will only be granted to those who can demonstrate their journey is essential., Details are available on the UK government website.

Spain requires travellers from most countries to present evidence of a negative Covid-19 test taken in the 72 hours prior to arrival in Spain. The UK is on this list until at least 11 April.

The test should be a PCR, LAMP or TMA test. Of these, only PCR tests are widely available in the UK.

The Spanish minister of industry, trade and tourism has said the country could introduce a vaccine passport from May.

However, The Independent reports that Fernando Valdés Verelst, another minister in Spain’s tourism department, has indicated that passengers will not be denied entry if they have not yet been vaccinated.

Full Fact has approached the Spanish tourism ministry for confirmation of this.

