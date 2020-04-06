  1. Home
This video of body bags in a hospital was not filmed in St Mary’s, London

6th Apr 2020

Claim

A video showing body bags lying on the floor of various rooms inside a hospital was filmed in St Mary’s Hospital, London.

Conclusion

Incorrect, the hospital trust confirmed it wasn’t filmed there. It was filmed in Ecuador.

Several readers have sent us a video they received on WhatsApp with the claim it shows many body bags lying on the floor of St Mary’s Hospital, London. Copies of the video have also appeared on Facebook, shared thousands of times.

The footage was, according to a report in the Daily Star Online, passed to the newspaper and shows the inside of an unnamed Spanish-speaking hospital. The paper says it was filmed by a nurse there. Spanish fact checkers Maldita.es found that the video came from a hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust (which St Mary’s is part of) confirmed to us the video was not filmed in the hospital.

By Claire Milne
If you think we've made an error or missed some relevant information, please email team@fullfact.org.

