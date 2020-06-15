  1. Home
There were no stabbings reported at protests in London over the weekend

15th Jun 2020

Claim

People were stabbed at protests in London over the weekend of 13 June.

Conclusion

This is incorrect. The Met Police have said that there were no reported stabbings at the protests over the weekend.

We’ve seen multiple videos and images claiming to show, or prove, that people were stabbed at the demonstrations in London on Saturday 13 June. 

This is incorrect. The Met Police said on Saturday evening that there were no reported stabbings at that day’s protests. It confirmed to Full Fact on Monday 15 June that this was still the case. 

There were at least two stabbings reported in London from Friday to Sunday, but they do not appear to have been related to, or in the vicinity of, the protests.

113 people were arrested at the demonstration for a range of offences.

By Rachael Krishna

