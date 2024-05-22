Video of carpark argument is staged

What was claimed
A video showing a staged argument between two people in a carpark is being shared on social media as if it’s a genuine scene.
The minute-long clip shows an escalation over a car parking space between a woman wearing religious dress, and a man, seemingly with an American accent, who can be heard from out of the shot and appears to be filming.
A screenshot of a post sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), which has almost 4,000 shares, has the caption: “Crazy is as crazy does Yes, take that [shopping trolley] back to where it belongs”. One person commented on the clip saying ”race card again”, while another said: “they can do what they want”.
But this is not a genuine argument.
The video was originally shared in April 2023 by a YouTube channel called Call me Ham, which features staged pranks and parody sketches. A TikTok account with the same name says in its bio “HAM - Hilarious & Mediocre” and links to an Instagram account which is described as a “video creator”.
Hamad Kahn, who reportedly runs the accounts, told Reuters he filmed the sketch video and used an accent to play the off-camera man’s voice. He reportedly said the video was “not at all” intended to satirise Muslim women, adding: “I am Muslim myself. It was playing on the Arab culture.”
Full Fact contacted Mr Kahn for comment and will update the article if we receive a response.
This is not the first time Full Fact has seen staged content being shared as if it’s genuine, including a video supposedly showing hunters being attacked by a lion, as well as staged CCTV footage showing a woman’s drink being spiked and a baby being separated from its mother on a metro platform.
It’s important to consider whether a video on social media shows what it claims to be before sharing it. Our guide to identifying misleading videos may help you to do so.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as satire because the video has been staged. It’s not a genuine argument.
