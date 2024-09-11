Miscaptioned video showing ‘Muslim immigrants’ attack in France performed by stunt group

11 September 2024

This isn’t what the video shows. It is an orchestrated fight scene first shared by a group of stunt performers.

A video shows a fight between a gang of Muslim immigrants who tried to assault a group of young women in France.

A video is circulating on social media with misleading claims it shows an attempted assault by “Muslim immigrants” on young women in France.

In the footage, a group of young men in a pedestrian underpass appear to try to accost some women as they attempt to walk through, before a fight breaks out and the men are left lying on the ground after being hit by the women.

It has been shared over 2,100 times on X, formerly Twitter, and a screenshot of the video also appears on Facebook with the caption: “In France, a gang of Muslim immigrants tried to assault a group of young women.

“Little did they know what awaited them. Don’t mess with the French women!”

But the video does not show what is claimed. The original video was posted on Instagram in November 2023 in much higher quality by Campus Univers Cascades, a stunt team and stunt school in France.

It had the caption “Street fight” but also included the hashtags “stuntteam” “choregraphy” [sic] and “stuntlife”.

The account has also posted similar staged videos of fights breaking out involving men and women.

This is not the first time Full Fact has seen staged content being shared as if it’s genuine, including a video supposedly showing hunters being attacked by a lion, as well as staged CCTV footage showing a woman’s drink being spiked and a baby being separated from its mother on a metro platform.

It’s important to consider whether a video on social media shows what it claims to be before sharing it. Our guide to identifying misleading videos may help you to do so.