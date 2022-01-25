Photos of swimming pool with social distancing screens is genuine

What was claimed
Photos of a swimming pool with visitors placed between social distancing screens in the water are not real.
Our verdict
This is genuine footage taken at the reopening of a spa in France.
Photos of a swimming pool with visitors placed between social distancing screens in the water are not real.
This is genuine footage taken at the reopening of a spa in France.
Photos of a swimming pool, shared on Facebook, show swimmers divided by plastic screens during a class. A caption next to the post says: “Please someone tell me this is not real.”
The images are genuine, taken from a French news broadcast recorded in January 2022, reporting on the reopening of a thermal spa. The facility is based in St-Paul-Lès Dax, south-west France.
The spa's website includes information about Covid-19 prevention measures it has implemented including the use of masks, vaccine passes and social distancing measures.
Image courtesy of verchmarco, licensed under CC BY 2.0
As independent fact checkers, the support of the public to continue holding the media and politicians accountable for false claims.
Without your donation, bad behaviour could go unchallenged in 2022.