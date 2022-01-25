Photos of swimming pool with social distancing screens is genuine

25 January 2022

What was claimed Photos of a swimming pool with visitors placed between social distancing screens in the water are not real. Our verdict This is genuine footage taken at the reopening of a spa in France.

Photos of a swimming pool, shared on Facebook, show swimmers divided by plastic screens during a class. A caption next to the post says: “Please someone tell me this is not real.”

The images are genuine, taken from a French news broadcast recorded in January 2022, reporting on the reopening of a thermal spa. The facility is based in St-Paul-Lès Dax, south-west France.

The spa's website includes information about Covid-19 prevention measures it has implemented including the use of masks, vaccine passes and social distancing measures.

Image courtesy of verchmarco, licensed under CC BY 2.0

