Egyptian man did not give partner jewellery made from his teeth

6 January 2022

What was claimed A man gave his girlfriend jewellery made from his own teeth. Our verdict The photo was posted as a joke. An accompanying picture of the jewellery appeared in a Buzzfeed article five years ago.

A screenshot shared a number of times on Facebook claims an Egyptian man removed all his own teeth and made it into jewellery “to express his love” for his girlfriend.

The post includes photos of a man who appears to have no teeth and a chain with pendants that look like teeth.

However, the post was originally intended as a joke.

As reported by Reuters, it was originally posted in October 2021 by actor Mostafa Soliman EL Sayed, who edited a photo of himself to appear as if he had no teeth. The actor confirmed it was posted as a joke.

The photo of the jewellery appeared in a Spanish Buzzfeed article from 2016, which describes it as a bracelet with human teeth.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as satire because it was originally intended as a joke.