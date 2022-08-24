Image does not show parents of ‘trans baby’

24 August 2022

This is not true. The couple are both trans but never claimed their daughter was.

A picture shows a couple with a young child who said that “discovering our baby was trans was an emotional roller coaster”.

A picture on Facebook claims to show parents of an infant, with the caption: “Discovering our baby was trans was an emotional roller coaster”.

This is false. The couple themselves are both transgender, but at no point claimed that their young daughter was.

The picture on Facebook says: “When little DeSquarious (gendered birth name) crawled to the blue card we were both a little disappointed. However this was best 2 out of 3 so we knew there was still a chance. Then a miracle happened. DeSquarious crawled to the pink card the next 2 times and became LaSquarious Jackson. Our little beautiful baby trans girl is now ready to take on the world!”

The photo does show a real couple and their daughter. They were interviewed in 2017 around their daughter Aspen’s first birthday and described how they both paused their transitions so that they would be able to conceive. At no point do they refer to their daughter being transgender.

A caption overlaid on the image says: “This is what that ‘PValley’ stuff promotes”. This appears to be a reference to American TV show P-Valley, which premiered in 2020 and features a transgender character.