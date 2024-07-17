Picture of Donald Trump golfing not taken day after assassination attempt

17 July 2024

This picture is nearly two years old, and has been edited to include the bandage.

A picture shows Donald Trump golfing with a bandage on his ear the day after an assassination attempt during a rally.

A picture claiming to show US presidential candidate Donald Trump golfing the day after being injured in an attempted assassination has been shared on social media.

The image shows the former president in his trademark red “Make America Great Again” cap, swinging a golf club over his shoulder. A small white bandage can also be seen covering the top part of his ear.

The photo is captioned: “TRUMP GOLFING ONE DAY AFTER SHOOTING 7/14/24.”

But this picture is not genuine—the original was taken during a golf tournament in Miami in October 2022 and the bandage appears to have been digitally added.

Mr Trump sustained an injury to his ear after being shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania on 13 July. During an appearance at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee he was seen wearing a much larger bandage covering more of his ear.

We have seen and checked other online misinformation related to the attempted assassination, including edited photos of Mr Trump and his security staff appearing to smile after the event and a misidentification of the shooter.

There have been many examples of other politicians targeted by digital alteration online, and we have previously written about edited pictures of Prime Minister Keir Starmer and a manipulated video of Conservative leader Rishi Sunak.

Posts like these can sometimes be difficult to identify as fake, and risk undermining confidence in politicians or reporting of current events if they are taken as genuine.

For help on identifying misleading pictures and videos you can read our guides to checking posts for yourself.