Video of Uber driver throwing passenger into a fountain is a prank

30 July 2021
What was claimed

A video shows an Uber driver throwing a disrespectful passenger into a fountain in Manhattan.

Our verdict

The video is a staged prank altercation.

A video shared on Facebook claims to show an Uber driver throwing a disrespectful passenger into a fountain in Manhattan.

The incident was a prank by actors Zeeshan Ali, who played the passenger, and Daniel Jean, who played the driver. 

The two have staged many prank altercations, which often involve Mr Jean throwing Mr Ali around. 

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as satire because the video is a prank.

