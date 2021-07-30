Video of Uber driver throwing passenger into a fountain is a prank

What was claimed
A video shows an Uber driver throwing a disrespectful passenger into a fountain in Manhattan.
The video is a staged prank altercation.
A video shared on Facebook claims to show an Uber driver throwing a disrespectful passenger into a fountain in Manhattan.
The incident was a prank by actors Zeeshan Ali, who played the passenger, and Daniel Jean, who played the driver.
The two have staged many prank altercations, which often involve Mr Jean throwing Mr Ali around.
