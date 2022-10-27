Uber ‘walking buddy’ service is fake

27 October 2022

It does not. A screenshot showing this option in the Uber app is a joke and not real.

Uber has a ‘walking buddy’ mode where you can pay someone to walk you to your destination.

A screenshot of the Uber app appearing to show an option to pay for a “walking buddy” on your journey is being shared on Twitter and Facebook.

Although many sharing it are aware it’s a joke, some people commenting on the picture are taking it seriously and assuming it is a genuine service offered by the ride-hailing app.

The screenshot was first shared on Twitter in 2020, and the official Uber Twitter account retweeted it with the caption “Gotta get those steps in.”

Uber confirmed at the time and since that the screenshot is not real and a “walking buddy” is not a genuine service provided by the company.

Image courtesy of charlesdeluvio