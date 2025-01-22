No, the UK is not rejoining the EU

There are currently no plans for the UK to rejoin the EU, and the government has ruled out re-entering the single market or customs union.

A Facebook post has shared a screenshot of what appears to be a TikTok video that suggests the UK is rejoining the EU this year—but this isn’t true.

Since Labour won the general election in July 2024, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said he wants to improve relations with the EU “on a number of fronts”, including the economy and defence. But Mr Starmer says this does not mean a reversal of Brexit, adding that the UK will not re-enter the single market or the customs union.

On 13 January the Prime Minister appointed Michael Ellam to lead his reset negotiations with the EU.

The screenshot in the Facebook post seems to be from a TikTok video. Overlaid text reads: “UK 🇬🇧 Rejoin EU Finally Big Decision Good News For Everyone [sic]”, adding “Good News 2025”.

Full Fact could not find the original TikTok video, which looks to have been deleted. However, using Google Lens, Full Fact found the still image of Mr Starmer and Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, was taken in February 2024 in Munich, Germany, and pre-dates Mr Starmer’s time as Prime Minister.

We’ve spotted several other videos posted on TikTok in recent weeks which include text such as “UK Rejoin EU Finally Big Decision Good News For Everyone [sic]” and “FINALLY DECSION COMES UK REJOINS EU GOOD NEWS FOR EVERYONE [sic]”. But it simply isn’t true that the UK is set to rejoin the EU.

