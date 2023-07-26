The UK government is not building a multimillion pound railway line in Turkey

26 July 2023

This figure refers to a loan being underwritten by the UK government, not money being directly invested by the government into the project.

The UK is spending £680 million to build a new railway line in Turkey.

Earlier this week Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham tweeted a screenshot of a UK government press release with the headline “UK announces £680m for new high-speed electric railway in Turkey”.

Alongside the screenshot, Mr Burnham tweeted “So we can’t afford to keep our own ticket offices open - but we can afford to build a new line in Turkey?”

A number of similar posts have also been shared on Facebook.

Mr Burnham’s suggestion that the UK is financing a new railway line in Turkey is misleading—the £680 million figure used in the government press release refers to a loan provided by three banks (J.P. Morgan, ING Bank and BNP Paribas) which has been underwritten by the UK government’s export credit agency. The Italian and Austrian export credit agencies are also providing reinsurance.

It is not money being directly invested in the project by the UK government.

The headline of the UK government press release has since been changed to more clearly reflect this, and now reads “UK backs £680m loan guarantee for new high-speed electric railway in Turkey”.

The press release also states that the loan guarantee has been given “on the condition that UK exporters supply to the project”.

If a politician makes a misleading claim on social media, they should correct this quickly in a clear and transparent manner, including on the same platform where the claim was made. We’ve contacted Mr Burnham’s office for comment.

Image courtesy of Pixabay