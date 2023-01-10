UN soldiers are not forcing the unvaccinated into camps

10 January 2023

Some British troops have been operating in Ukraine since the invasion, but not all of them.

These UN soldiers are being enlisted because our troops are in Ukraine and couldn’t be trusted to do this.

There is absolutely no evidence this is the case. The UN military doesn’t do things like this and there is no mandate for vaccines in the UK.

Male immigrants coming to the UK are UN soldiers who have signed the official secrets act in France and will be kicking the doors down of all unvaccinated people in the UK, taking them to camps to have the Covid-19 vaccine.

A post on Facebook has made a shocking and completely false claim.

“So i learned today that in the all male immigrants coming to the UK are UN solidiers who have signed the official secrets act in France who are from Iraq And Afghanistan to come and kick the doors down off all the unvaccinated in the UK, taking them to camps to be forced. This is why our troops are away in the Ukraine. They could not be trusted to bash fellow British doors down. But these UN in waiting will. The question is? What will your MP do about this truth that UN undercover forces lay in wait in the UK? [sic]”

While there’s absolutely no evidence this is happening, this is an interesting claim to try and verify. While we can check with authorities concerned that this isn’t what’s happening, you might expect that to be the case if there was some sort of secret plan.

But there are several parts of this claim that make it extremely unlikely. Namely, that this is not what UN military personnel do, the UN’s chief human rights representative has spoken out about forced vaccinations, and there are no legal vaccine mandates here so it seems unlikely the UK Government would enlist a foreign force to try and enforce one physically.

This is not what UN soldiers do

The UN does have its own military personnel, made up of national armies from across the globe. This force can only be called upon by a UN Security Council resolution that authorises their deployment. The UN lists examples of why that might happen on its website:

Protect civilians and UN personne;

Monitor a disputed border

Monitor and observe peace processes in post-conflict areas

Provide security across a conflict zone

Provide security during elections

Assist in-country military personnel with training and support

Assist ex-combatants in implementing the peace agreements they may have signed.

Many of these involve warzones, areas of conflict or disputed borders. Theoretically, calling upon the UN Security Council to authorise personnel to “come and kick the doors down off all the unvaccinated in the UK, taking them to camps to be forced” seems unlikely given what these forces are usually called on to do.

In addition to that, the UN’s then-principal official on human rights, Michelle Bachelet, said during a discussion on vaccine mandates in December 2021: “In no circumstances should people be forcibly administered a vaccine”. Instead she advocated for fines or penalties for those who didn’t comply in a country that had mandated Covid-19 vaccinations.

There are no media reports UN soldiers are forcing British citizens to be vaccinated in camps. We have contacted the UN for comment.

There are no rules saying you have to get vaccinated in the UK

If this plan to force vaccinations was true, you might expect there to be rules already in place insisting people get vaccinated, but that is not the case. Although the UK Government does encourage people to get vaccinated, as does the NHS, it is not a legal requirement to be vaccinated.

According to the Institute for Government (IfG) think tank: “In general, UK politicians have argued against widespread vaccine mandate schemes often on the grounds of liberty. The UK also already has very high levels of vaccine confidence comparatively, which has led some to argue a mandate is unnecessary.”

At one point the government planned to mandate healthcare workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19, unless they were medically exempt.

But the mandate for frontline health and social care workers was revoked at the end of January 2022. According to the IfG, “The government suggested this was due to the fact that the emergence of the slightly milder Omicron variant and more people being infected meant that the risk of hospital admission had declined”.

Care home workers were required to have two doses of an approved Covid-19 vaccine from November 2021 before this was revoked in March 2022.

You would expect if there was a genuine plan to remove people from their homes in order to vaccinate them, the government may have first passed legislation attempting to force people legally, rather than physically. But this has not happened.

Covid-19 or vaccination status certification, sometimes referred to as vaccine passports, were required for entry to nightclubs and certain other high capacity venues in Wales, Scotland and England for a short period. All mandatory schemes had ended by February 2022.

While there may be British military in Ukraine, the majority are by no means over there

The post implies that British troops had been sent to Ukraine because they couldn’t be “trusted” for the supposed mission to take unvaccinated people to “camps”.

We know some British military have been sent to Ukraine since Russia invaded.

Some members of the Royal Marines were sent to Ukraine last year, according to the Times, first in January to help relocate the British embassy from Kyiv to Poland, then again in April after the invasion to re-establish the embassy in Ukraine’s capital.

They also “supported other discreet operations” while they were there, according to a senior general writing in the Royal Marines official magazine. A Royal Navy official told the Telegraph they “served no combat function”.

Parts of the British armed forces are deployed in multiple countries at any one time.

