Covid-19 prevention claims put down to Unicef go viral again

A post on social media contains a number of claims about the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.

Most of the claims are wrong, although it does encourage people to wash their hands with soap and water, which does prevent the virus from spreading. The claims do not come from Unicef, as the post implies.

“The corona virus is large in size with a cell diameter of 400-500 micro, so any mask prevents its entry so there is no need to exploit pharmacists to trade with muzzles.”

The SARS-CoV-2 virus itself is around 50-200 nanometres wide. “Any mask” will not prevent you from catching it.

“The virus does not settle in the air, but on the ground, so it is not transmitted by the air.”

As we’ve written before, it’s not clear what this means, but SARS-CoV-2 can spread through cough and sneeze droplets in the air.

“The corona virus, when it falls on a metal surface, will live for 12 hours, so washing hands with soap and water well will do the trick.”

We don’t know exactly how long the virus can survive on metal surfaces. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it may be between a few hours or several days, and at least one study has suggested it can survive for a few days on stainless steel. You can wash surfaces in your home with normal cleaning products, and it’s also a good idea to wash your hands with soap and water as the post suggests.

“Corona virus when it falls on fabrics stays for 9 hours so washing clothes or exposing them to the sun for two hours is enough for the purpose of killing him.”

Again, we don’t know exactly how long the virus can last on fabrics, but the sun does not kill the virus. The CDC advises that soiled clothing from Covid-19 patients should be handled with disposable gloves, but can be washed using normal detergent.

“The virus lives on the hands for 10 minutes so putting the alcohol sanitizer in the pocket is enough for the purpose of prevention.”

We don’t know exactly how long the virus can ‘survive’ on your hands, especially not down to the minute. Using an alcohol-based hand sanitiser is a good way to prevent the virus from spreading, if washing your hands with soap and water isn’t possible.

“If the virus is exposed to a temperature of 26-27°C, it will be killed, it does not live in hot areas. Also drinking hot water and exposure to the sun is good enough. Stay away from ice cream and cold food is important.”

The WHO says Covid-19 can be transmitted in all areas of the world, including those with hot or humid climates. It also says sun exposure does not prevent the virus.

There’s no evidence that drinking hot water prevents or cures Covid-19, or any official advice suggesting that ice cream or other cold food is harmful if you think you have the virus.

“Gargling with warm water and salt kills tonsils and prevents them from leaking into the lungs.”

There is no evidence that gargling with salt water can cure or protect against Covid-19. There’s no evidence it “kills tonsils” either, as the post claims, but we’re assuming that’s a typo. The NHS says that adults can soothe an ordinary sore throat by gargling with warm, salty water. This is not advice for people who are infected with the new coronavirus.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. For the purposes of that scheme, we've rated this claim as partly false because most of the claims are not true.