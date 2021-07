US fact checking site did not endorse a Fox News broadcast

What was claimed A video suggests US fact checking organisation PolitiFact endorsed a Fox News recording of Americans discussing health conditions that developed after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine. Our verdict PolitiFact did not endorse this video, nor does it vouch for its claims.

A Facebook post includes a video taken from a Fox News broadcast of several Americans discussing health conditions that had developed after having a Covid-19 vaccine.

While the original broadcast is real, a logo in the top right of the screen for PolitiFact, a US fact checking organisation, has been added without consent.

A representative of PolitiFact told Full Fact “We did not authorize the use of the PolitiFact logo in that video, and in no way do we vouch for the comments made in the video.

“It appears someone maliciously posted the PolitiFact logo on that video in order to give it added credibility.”

