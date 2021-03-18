A weasel did take a ride on a woodpecker

18 March 2021

What was claimed A photograph shows a weasel on the back of a woodpecker in flight. Our verdict This image appears to be real.

An image of what appears to be a weasel on the back of a flying woodpecker has resurfaced on Facebook, prompting some users to ask again if the image is real.

The picture first appeared in 2015, and was covered in the national media. Amateur photographer, Martin Le-May, said at the time that he took the picture in Hornchurch Country Park in east London in March 2015.

While it is difficult to be completely certain, the event was deemed possible by animal experts. A digital forensics and image analysis researcher also reviewed the photograph and found no evidence that it was not real.

