Video doesn’t show Ukrainian president and his wife covering a Lionel Richie song

21 March 2022

The people in the video are not Volodymyr Zelenskyy or Olena Zelenska.

A video shows the president and first lady of Ukraine singing a cover of Endless Love.

Videos on Facebook which falsely claim to show Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska singing a cover of Endless Love have been shared thousands of times.

Some posts say that the duet, a cover of the 1981 song by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross, was sung by Mr Zelenskyy and his wife before he entered politics.

The video was actually posted on YouTube in February 2022 by the band Boyce Avenue, known for their covers of popular songs. It features the band’s lead singer Alejandro Manzano performing the duet with British musician Connie Talbot.

The pair may somewhat resemble the Ukrainian president and his wife, but on closer inspection it is clear that it is not them.

The video makes no reference to Ukraine, and was uploaded four days before the Russian invasion began.