No evidence Zoflora cleaner harms fertility

12 November 2021

What was claimed Zoflora causes infertility in young boys and men. Our verdict There’s no direct evidence this is the case.

A Facebook post with over 5,000 shares claims: “Zoflora is one of the worst chemicals you can use to clean the home. Causes infertility in young boys & men.”

However, there’s no evidence that Zoflora can affect fertility in humans.

Where has this come from?

The claim may have stemmed from the fact that the active ingredient in the product is benzalkonium chloride, which is used as a disinfectant, as well as in products like eye drops, wet wipes and throat lozenges.

This chemical is part of a group of chemicals called quaternary ammonium compounds, also called quats, which include a number of chemicals used as disinfectants, sanitisers and preservatives

There have been some concerns from scientists that quats may affect the fertility of mice. However, most studies have not looked at the active ingredient in Zoflora, benzalkonium chloride specifically, but other types of quat.

In one 2014 study, mice were fed two types of quat for six months, and showed “significantly impaired reproductive health”.

A spokesperson from Zoflora told Full Fact: “There is no evidence to suggest that any variant of Zoflora has any effect on fertility or pregnancy, nor have there ever been any reports received linking Zoflora with issues related to pregnancy or fertility.”

An alternative explanation

The claim may also have come from another source: the product’s own Safety Data Sheet.

Like other chemical products, Zoflora disinfectant has a Safety Data Sheet which provides information on the hazards of various chemical products it contains. The sheet says a number of varieties of the product have accompanying “hazard statements” that say they contain chemicals that are “Suspected of damaging fertility”.

Zoflora told us that this chemical is a fragrance known commercially as Lilial.

It went on to say: “The ingredient is used in many cosmetics, fine fragrances, shampoos, toilet soaps and other toiletries, as well as in household cleaners, biocides and detergents to impart a Lily of the Valley fragrance note.”

According to reports, Lilial is likely to be banned as an ingredient in new cosmetics specifically from 2022 (but not in cleaning products).

The statement from Zoflora continued: “In testing, it was suggested that Lilial may have adverse effects if used at a high enough concentration. However, though some of the perfumes used in Zoflora are made using Lilial, the concentration in each bottle is low enough that it is well below that at which it is suspected of adversely affecting fertility.”

These hazard statements don’t necessarily mean the chemicals are in high enough amounts to cause these effects if used as directed. For example, a cleaning product may be toxic if swallowed or if you get it in your eyes, though this is of course not encouraged. But those using it regularly need to be aware of the risks.

How do chemical products get approved?

Disinfectants sold in the UK, such as Zoflora, have to be proven safe by their manufacturers by conducting a risk assessment, and regulations stipulate that a risk assessment of the products and their ingredients must be conducted before they can go on the market.

They must not leave residue on surfaces that could taint food or harm the consumer, although according to the government’s Health and Safety Executive “many affect the skin, eyes or respiratory system and can be harmful if ingested in sufficient quantity”.

When using disinfectants like this you should always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because there is no evidence Zoflora, if used according to the manufacturer’s instructions, can harm fertility in humans.