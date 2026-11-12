Wes Streeting did not wear skirt to remembrance ceremony
What was claimed
A video shows that Wes Streeting wore a skirt at the National Service Of Remembrance at the Cenotaph.
Our verdict
False. Mr Streeting wore trousers to the event. Images and a video showing him wearing a skirt have been edited.
Images and videos that appear to show the defence secretary Wes Streeting wearing a skirt at the National Service Of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on Sunday have been altered.
They were shared tens of thousands of times on Facebook and Instagram alongside captions criticising Mr Streeting for dressing this way for “such an important occasion”.
But Mr Streeting did not wear a skirt, or hold a handbag at the event. He was extensively pictured wearing trousers. A similar video taken from the same angle also shows Mr Streeting wearing trousers and without a bag.
Sometimes we fact check things that may seem obviously false to some if not all—we’ve written more about why we do that here. In this case, we saw many people commenting on these posts appearing to think the imagery was genuine.
Before sharing content like this that you come across online, it’s important to consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source. Our misinformation toolkit contains tips on how to do this.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as altered because this image has been altered to change Wes Streeting’s trousers to a skirt.
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