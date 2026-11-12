Wes Streeting did not wear skirt to remembrance ceremony

False. Mr Streeting wore trousers to the event. Images and a video showing him wearing a skirt have been edited.

A video shows that Wes Streeting wore a skirt at the National Service Of Remembrance at the Cenotaph.

Images and videos that appear to show the defence secretary Wes Streeting wearing a skirt at the National Service Of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on Sunday have been altered.

They were shared tens of thousands of times on Facebook and Instagram alongside captions criticising Mr Streeting for dressing this way for “such an important occasion”.

But Mr Streeting did not wear a skirt, or hold a handbag at the event. He was extensively pictured wearing trousers. A similar video taken from the same angle also shows Mr Streeting wearing trousers and without a bag.

Sometimes we fact check things that may seem obviously false to some if not all—we’ve written more about why we do that here. In this case, we saw many people commenting on these posts appearing to think the imagery was genuine.

Join 75,000 newsletter subscribers who trust us to check the facts Sign up to get weekly updates on politics, immigration, health and more. leave this field blank to prove your humanity Your email address What should we call you? Sign up You need JavaScript enabled to sign up to the newsletter. Alternatively, you can contact us Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.

Before sharing content like this that you come across online, it’s important to consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source. Our misinformation toolkit contains tips on how to do this.