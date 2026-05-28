Getting started with the Misinformation Toolkit

To spot bad and misleading information, ask yourself these three simple questions:

Where’s it from? What is missing? How do you feel?

Where’s it from?

A trusted source is your safest option.

If you don’t know the source, check out the about page or ask yourself why they’re sharing the story.

If there’s no source, search for one.

You can search for images to find out where they’ve been seen before or search for the story to see where it started.

If it doesn’t look right, be careful.

False news can be hidden on websites made to look like the real thing. Look for the little clues: phony URLs, bad spelling, or awkward layouts. On social media, check their handle to verify the name matches.

What’s missing?

Get the whole story, not just a headline.

One click can help you spot false news. Read the whole story and watch out for images, numbers, and quotes that don’t have sources or that might have been taken out of context.

Images and videos can be faked.

False news stories often contain images or videos that have been changed. Even real images can be made to look like things they’re not with a false date or caption. Videos can be edited or the voices can be changed - check for the original.

Check what other people say.

Check out the sources they give. See what trusted news sites or fact checkers are saying - breaking news is quickly picked up by different news sources. In an emergency, look for the official emergency services.

How do you feel?

People who make false news try to manipulate your feelings.

They know that making you angry or worried means they’re more likely to get clicks. If it’s winding you up, stop and think about how you could check it before you share.

If it looks too good to be true, it probably is.

Hope can be used to manipulate us too. Most of the time, the miracle cure doesn’t exist.

Don’t be the one who doesn’t spot the joke.

Sometimes jokes and satire online aren’t obvious. Funny or outrageous details, the way it’s written, or the site it’s on might give it away.