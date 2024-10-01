Video of Jamie Lee Curtis miscaptioned as endorsement of Kamala Harris

1 October 2024

This isn’t what the video is about. Ms Curtis was speaking in defence of Ariana DeBose’s performance at the BAFTAs, and was not connected to the US presidential election.

In a video Jamie Lee Curtis told people to “get out the way and let Kamala win” in support of Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate.

A video of actor Jamie Lee Curtis saying “she is a fantastic talent and these people should shut the f*** up” is being shared with false claims she is speaking about the Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

The clip has been shared widely on X (formerly Twitter), and is also circulating on Facebook with the caption: “Jamie Lee Curtis telling us to STFU and get out the way and let Kamala win.”

In the footage, Ms Curtis says to an interviewer: “She is a fantastic talent, these people should shut the f*** up, back the f*** off and let this woman just shine her light because she is fantastic.”

But claims she was talking about Kamala Harris in the clip are misleading.

As a longer clip of the interview makes clear, Ms Curtis was actually speaking in February 2023, at the Producers Guild of America Awards, in response to a reporter, who said that she hoped “that you saw Ariana DeBose’s rap?”

This was just days after Ms DeBose, an actor and singer, had featured at the BAFTA awards in February 2023 in which she performed a rap homage to women nominated, that went viral in the following days.

Ms Curtis’s comments in the interview were also reported by media outlets at the time.

Although the video is being shared with incorrect context, Ms Curtis has separately publicly endorsed Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz ahead of the November presidential election.

Miscaptioned videos are a common form of misinformation we see circulating on social media connected to prominent news events. We have fact checked a number of misleading videos and images relating to US politics, including false claims that Ms Harris’s spokesperson had said the nominee doesn’t own a gun, and an altered image of her appearing to be pictured with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

It’s important to consider whether what you’re seeing is genuine before sharing, and our guides to verifying videos online can help with this.

Composite image courtesy of Vancouver Film School/Gage Skidmore