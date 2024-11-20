Donald Trump has not appointed Kash Patel as CIA director

20 November 2024

This isn’t the case. While Mr Patel had been rumoured to be a contender for the appointment, John Ratcliffe has been chosen by Mr Trump as the next director.

Kash Patel has been made the new director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) by Donald Trump.

Misleading posts that claim former US national security official Kash Patel had been picked as the new head of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) have been circulating on social media.

Many of the posts, which have been shared on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, include the caption: “Ladies and gents, the new director of the CIA, Kash Patel.”

They also share a clip of Mr Patel from a longer interview shared to YouTube in September, in which he uses the phrase “deep state”—which has varying definitions but is sometimes used to refer to the idea of unelected government officials secretly influencing government policy or impeding the work of elected leaders.

While the posts pre-date confirmation of the CIA director, Mr Kash has never been chosen for the role.

Following Donald Trump’s reelection earlier this month it was reported that Mr Patel—an ally of Mr Trump who previously served as the former chief of staff to the then-acting Secretary of Defense—might be picked for the top role at the CIA.

However, Mr Trump confirmed on 12 November that John Ratcliffe, who was previously the Director of National Intelligence towards the end of Donald Trump’s first term in office, had been chosen for the CIA role.

Many of Mr Trump’s picks for his cabinet once he returns to the Oval Office have to be approved by the Senate.

It has also been reported that some allies of Mr Trump are lobbying for Mr Patel to be made director of the FBI, replacing current director, Christopher Wray.

Before sharing social media posts it’s important to consider whether what you are seeing is genuine. We have previously fact checked a number of misleading posts about US politics and the presidential election, including a false claim that Kamala Harris only won states without voter ID requirements and a fabricated quote that Donald Trump called Republicans the “dumbest group of voters”.