Picture of man wearing ‘Latinos for Trump’ t-shirt being detained by immigration enforcement has been edited

This image has been edited. In the original there is no slogan on the man’s t-shirt, and the officers’ uniforms said ‘POLICE HSI’, not ‘POLICE ICE’.

A photo shows a man in a hard hat wearing a shirt that says ‘Latinos for Trump 2024’ being arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

A picture of a man wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the slogan ‘Latinos for Trump 2024’ being detained by US immigration control has been shared widely online, with captions such as “Karma”.

But the image has been edited.

There is no slogan on the t-shirt in the original image, which was taken in June 2018, according to stock photo website Alamy. The uniforms of the police officers have also been edited to say ‘POLICE ICE’, when in the real version they say ‘POLICE HSI’ (Homeland Security Investigations).

The original photo is captioned: “Special agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) late Tuesday executed a criminal search warrant at Fresh Mark in Salem, OH, in addition to federal document search warrants at three other Fresh Mark locations in Northern Ohio.

“During the search warrant execution, authorities identified more than 100 Fresh Mark employees working at the Salem meat processor who were subject to arrest for immigration violations.”

The 2018 raid by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) depicted in the image saw 146 people arrested on immigration violations.

ICE has recently arrested 956 people in raids on 26 January across a number of cities, including Chicago, Newark and Miami. Since President Donald Trump returned to power on 20 January, he has announced several big changes to the US immigration system.

