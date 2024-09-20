No, Taylor Swift has not cancelled Eras tour over Kamala Harris endorsement ‘backlash’

20 September 2024

This is false, and seems to originate on a satirical website. The remaining Eras tour dates are going ahead, and completely sold out.

Taylor Swift has had to cancel dates on her Eras tour due to only selling 2,300 tickets after endorsing Kamala Harris for US president.

A post falsely claiming Taylor Swift has cancelled upcoming tour dates due to low ticket sales after endorsing Democratic presidential candidate and serving Vice President Kamala Harris has been liked and shared thousands of times on Threads.

The text of the post says: “BREAKING NEWS Taylor Swift Cancels Eras Tour Dates After Harris Endorsement Backlash”.

Further text, included in a picture shared in the post, says: “Taylor Swift Cancels Eras Tour Dates After Endorsement Backlash: ‘Only 2,300 Tickets Sold’”.

But this isn’t true. Ms Swift is set to begin the final leg of her Eras tour next month—bringing to a close what is reportedly the highest grossing tour of all time—with no cancellations of any remaining shows, at the time of writing.

Ticketmaster, the platform through which tickets for the Eras tour were sold, had no tickets available for the remaining dates at the time of writing.

The social media posts follow Ms Swift’s endorsement of Ms Harris on 10 September, when the singer confirmed on Instagram that she would be voting for the current Vice President and encouraged people to register to vote.

While the Threads post does not link to it, it appears that the source of the false claim is actually the satirical website Esspots.

The headline of the article is the same text that is included as a screenshot in the image used in the post, making the same claim about “only 2,300 tickets sold”.

At the bottom of the Esspots article there is a disclaimer in bold which says: “NOTE: This is SATIRE, Not True.”

However the Threads post does not make clear that this claim is satire.

As the US election nears, we have seen a significant increase in misinformation surrounding Ms Harris and her opponent, former President Donald Trump.

In recent weeks we have fact checked a number of false claims, including that Ms Harris has said Democrats must have an “updated” Covid-19 vaccine in order to vote and an edited video claiming to show Mr Trump insulting soldiers.

For more on US politics in the run up to the presidential election in November, you can read our roundup of online misinformation concerning the presidential nominees, and verdicts on a selection of claims from their first live TV debate.