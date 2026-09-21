Old video of Alaskan glacier shared with claims it shows cause of Nepal flood

False. This footage predates the flood in Nepal and was filmed in Alaska.

A video shows the glacier that collapsed and caused the flood in Nepal last month.

Helicopter footage of a glacier in Alaska has been shared online with false claims it shows the glacier that caused last month’s deadly flood in Nepal.

We traced the footage back to a clip posted on Instagram on 21 August, five days before flooding occurred in Nepal after a glacier collapsed. The original footage is captioned as showing the Columbia Glacier in Alaska.