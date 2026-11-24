False. This video isn’t real and was made with AI.

A video shows damage caused to the Crimean Bridge after Ukrainian strikes in November 2026.

A viral video supposedly showing damage to the Crimean Bridge after it was attacked by Ukraine in November 2026 isn’t real and was made with AI.

The structure in the fake clip doesn’t match the real bridge, and Google’s SynthID detector told us the video contained an invisible SynthID watermark which suggests that it was made or edited with Google AI.

The video has been 'liked' thousands of times online. It was first shared by an Instagram account on 16 November with claims it showed the damage caused by an initial drone attack.

The first attack on 16 November reportedly damaged the arch over the road section of the bridge, but the fake footage does not match what the real bridge looks like.

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The fake version shows two road bridges. In reality, one of the bridges is a rail bridge. The real rail bridge arch also has a distinct criss-cross pattern on the lowest rung near the track that isn’t present in the fake version.

Ukraine attacked the bridge, which links occupied Crimea to Russia, again on 17 November, severing the road bridge, and on 19 November, reportedly damaging the rail bridge too.

Again, official photos of the damage caused by these later strikes do not match the fake video circulating online.

It can be difficult to tell the difference between real and AI-generated videos, particularly when they circulate after real events. Our misinformation toolkit can help you become more confident to spot AI-generated content.