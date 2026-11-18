Video of red lights in the sky predates suspected drone incident at RAF Lakenheath
What was claimed
A video of red lights in the sky shows a suspected drone incident at RAF Lakenheath on 13 November 2026.
Our verdict
False. The video has been online since at least 31 May 2026, months before the incident at RAF Lakenheath.
A video of fast-moving red lights in the sky has been shared online with claims it shows suspected drone activity at RAF Lakenheath on 13 November.
This isn’t true. The video has been online since at least May 2026, months before the incident.
One Instagram post shared the video with overlaid text reading “WHAT WAS HAPPENING OVER THIS US AIR BASE IN THE UK LAST NIGHT?” while another was captioned “This is what happened last night at RAF Lakenheath American military base in the uk”.
The US Air Force (USAF) said it responded to “suspected unauthorised drone activity” at RAF Lakenheath, a base in Suffolk hosting the USAF, on Friday 13 November. Sirens were reportedly heard and personnel at the military base were instructed to shelter. Conservative MP for West Suffolk Nick Timothy said he had been told there was no threat to the public and that the incident had been resolved.
But the video being shared of mysterious red lights in the sky isn’t recent and doesn’t show the incident reported at RAF Lakenheath. It is a horizontally flipped and lower resolution version of a video that has been online since at least 31 May, where it was shared by a TikTok account that shares videos of “unexplained” red lights.
Full Fact has not established whether the video is genuine.
It can be difficult to tell what is genuine in the aftermath of breaking news incidents like this, when old or unrelated footage often circulates alongside real reports. Our misinformation toolkit can help you check what you’re seeing before you share it.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because the video predates suspected drone activity reported at RAF Lakenheath on 13 November.
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