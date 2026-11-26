AI picture of Saudi tower attack circulates online
What was claimed
An image shows the damage caused by a recent Houthi attack on the PIF tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Our verdict
False. This image isn’t real and was made using AI.
A widely shared image showing extensive damage to the PIF tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia after a Houthi attack, isn’t real.
Pictures of the damage shared by authorities in the wake of two attacks on the building show it to be far less severe. OpenAI’s detector told us the more dramatic image being shared online contains an invisible SynthID watermark, indicating it was made or edited with OpenAI tools.
The fake photo has been shared hundreds of times online with captions about the first attack.
The Houthis, an Iranian-backed rebel group in Yemen, struck the PIF Tower in Riyadh on 19 November, damaging several floors and nearby buildings. Saudi Arabia said no injuries had been reported.
The Houthis attacked the tower again on 24 November, injuring 11 people. The Saudi civil defence agency shared a photo of the damage, which also doesn’t match the fake image circulating online.
We also recently fact checked a fake, AI-generated video being shared online with claims it showed the incident.
It can be difficult to tell the difference between real and AI-generated videos, particularly when they circulate after real events. Our misinformation toolkit can help you become more confident to spot AI-generated content.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as altered because this image isn’t real and was made using AI.
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