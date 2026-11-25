Fake video of attack on Saudi Arabian tower shared online
What was claimed
A video shows a missile strike on the PIF Tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Our verdict
False. This video isn’t real and was made using AI.
An AI-generated video of a severely damaged skyscraper on fire has been widely shared on social media with claims it shows a recent attack on the PIF tower in Saudi Arabia.
The fake clip does not match real footage of the Houthi attacks and Google’s SynthID detector told us the video contained an invisible SynthID watermark which suggests that it was made or edited with Google AI.
The fake video has been shared hundreds of times online with captions claiming it shows a “missile attack on Riyadh” or damage to “Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF)”.
The Houthis, an Iranian-backed rebel group in Yemen, first attacked the PIF Tower in Riyadh on 19 November, damaging several floors and nearby buildings. Saudi Arabia said no injuries had been reported.
Verified footage of the first attack, which occurred at night, as well as a picture of the resulting damage, do not match the fake clip being shared online.
The Houthis attacked the tower again on 24 November, injuring 11 people, though this was after the AI-generated footage began circulating online.
It can be difficult to tell the difference between real and AI-generated videos, particularly when they circulate after real events. Our misinformation toolkit can help you become more confident to spot AI-generated content.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as altered because this video isn’t real and was made using AI.
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