Image of teachers saying they would quit over pride flag removal is AI-generated

What was claimed An image shows four teachers holding a banner threatening to quit their jobs if they are forced to take pride flags out of classrooms. Our verdict This image is fake and has been made with artificial intelligence.

Many people on social media appear to have been fooled by an AI-generated picture that supposedly shows a group of teachers protesting against the removal of pride flags from their classrooms. The image shows a group of four women standing in a classroom holding a sign that reads: “If you make us take the pride flags out of our classrooms we will quit teaching!”

The picture isn’t real. It contains an invisible SynthID watermark that shows it was made using Google’s AI tools. Hundreds of people have commented on a Facebook post sharing the photo suggesting they believe it’s genuine, despite a number of visual clues in the photo that indicate it has been fabricated.

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