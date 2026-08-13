Video of children being taught Muslim prayers does not show a school in England

What was claimed A video shows children at an English school being taught about the Islamic Salah, praying five times a day. Our verdict That’s not what the video shows. The clip was originally posted by an Islamic pre-school in Australia.

Posts being shared on Facebook wrongly suggest a video shows an English school teaching children about Muslim prayers. In fact, the clip was filmed at an Islamic pre-school in Australia. The video shows a woman leading a group of children in a song about Salah—the Muslim practice of praying five times a day.

It’s been shared on Facebook with a caption which says: “At an English school the children are taught about the Muslim Salah, praying five times a day.” While the clip is genuine, it wasn’t filmed at a school in England. It was originally posted on Instagram in April by the Clever Little Muslims educational centre in Sefton—a suburb of Sydney in Australia. The centre’s website describes itself as providing a “School Readiness Program including Arabic lessons, Quran Recitation and Dua, Literacy through Phonics, Art and Craft, Numeracy and Physical Education”.

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