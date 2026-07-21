Video of a woman in a niqab being told to leave Tesco is an AI fake

The video is an AI-generated fake. Tesco confirmed that the footage was not filmed in one of its stores and banning face coverings is not a real store policy.

The clip was posted on Facebook with overlaid text saying: “NIQAB-WEARING WOMAN ASKED TO LEAVE TESCO – IS THIS THE RIGHT APPROACH FOR UK RETAILERS?”

A fake video which seems to show a woman in a niqab being asked to leave a supermarket is being shared online.

The post has attracted hundreds of comments, with some people not seeming to realise it does not depict a genuine incident.

In the footage a man in a high-vis vest with “SECURITY” written on it tells a woman wearing a niqab (a veil worn by Muslim women which covers the face and leaves the eyes uncovered) that she needs to leave. He says “face coverings aren’t allowed” as “store policy”. The woman replies: “This is discrimination, I'm not leaving.”

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But this video is fake, and almost certainly created with artificial intelligence (AI). It contains many glitches, particularly in the hands of both the security guard and the woman being asked to leave, which are typical hallmarks of AI. Text on signs is often distorted, and a bag the woman is carrying also disappears.

Tesco confirmed to Full Fact that the video was not filmed in a Tesco store, and does not depict a real store policy.

While some political parties have said they would ban public face coverings, the UK government said in November 2025 that it has no plans to do so. It said that under the Human Rights Act 1998 “everyone has the legal right to freedom of religion, including the right to express their religion” and that this “includes the right to wear religious attire except where limitations are prescribed by law for specific limited purposes”.

We have previously fact checked similar AI-generated videos and images showing women in niqabs being turned away by security guards in Tesco stores.

Before sharing content like this, first consider whether it comes from a trustworthy source. Our guide to spotting AI content, and toolkit on how to identify bad information, can help you do this.