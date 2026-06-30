Video does not show police ‘seizing’ mannequin for ‘offending Pakistani community’

What was claimed
A video shows UK police seizing a mannequin after the Pakistani community complained about its “immodest clothing”.
Our verdict
False. This video actually shows police officers attending a protest in November 2025 against the government’s decision to ban Palestine Action.
A viral video of police officers loading a mannequin into a police van has been shared with claims the mannequin was “seized” because the “Pakistani community complained about its ‘immodest clothing’”.
This simply isn’t true. The video actually shows police officers attending a protest on 20 November 2025 outside the Ministry of Justice against the government’s decision to ban the group Palestine Action under anti-terrorism laws.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed to Full Fact that the video, which has been shared thousands of times online, showed an incident that took place during a protest.
They confirmed that the prop was placed into a police van.
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The force said in March: “Anyone showing support for [Palestine Action] is likely to be arrested.”
On 15 June the Court of Appeal ruled that the government’s proscription of the group was lawful.
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