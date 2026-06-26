Video of ‘British Muslims’ marching for ‘halal standards’ is an AI fake

What was claimed A video shows massive crowds shutting down London during a march to demand halal food standards. Our verdict False. This is a fake video generated using artificial intelligence, confirmed by the presence of a Google SynthID watermark in both the audio and visuals, together with classic AI hallmarks such as morphed faces and garbled text.

A video claiming to depict massive crowds which have ‘shut down London’ with a march demanding halal food standards is fake. The video has been shared on Facebook with the caption: “BREAKING: Massive Crowds Shut Down London Demanding Halal Standards!” The clip shows a crowd marching down what resembles a London street, with many holding Union Jack flags and signs advocating for halal food (food which is prepared in accordance with Islamic dietary laws). The crowd also appears to be chanting: “Access to halal for all.”

But this is not genuine footage of a protest taking place in London. It has been generated with AI. We found it contained Synth ID, an invisible watermark added to content made with either Google or OpenAI’s tools. In this case it contained a SynthID for Google throughout both the visuals and the audio.

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