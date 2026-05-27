AI-generated images of women in niqabs being turned away from Tesco stores circulate online

Images and videos being shared on social media with claims they show Tesco security guards stopping women wearing niqabs from entering stores are not real and were created using artificial intelligence (AI).

The posts, which have been liked thousands of times, typically feature an image of a security guard standing in what appears to be an aisle in a Tesco supermarket confronting a woman wearing a niqab. A caption under several versions of the post says: “Woman in niqab turned away by Tesco security - is this the right policy for UK stores?”

We couldn’t find any media reports of security guards at Tesco supermarkets turning away women for wearing niqabs.

While some political parties have committed to, or are reportedly considering, a ban on face coverings such as niqabs and burkas, the UK government has said it has no intention to introduce legislation to this effect. It said that under the Human Rights Act 1998 “everyone has the legal right to freedom of religion, including the right to express their religion” and “this includes the right to wear religious attire except where limitations are prescribed by law for specific limited purposes”.