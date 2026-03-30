UK Cadbury chocolate eggs still say ‘Easter’ on them

What was claimed Cadbury doesn’t use the word ‘Easter’ on its eggs. Our verdict False. Cadbury continues to use the word ‘Easter’ on its Easter shell eggs.

As the Easter weekend approaches we’ve seen familiar false claims that Cadbury no longer uses the word ‘Easter’ on its chocolate eggs being shared again online. The posts, which have been shared thousands of times on social media, include an image of Cadbury ‘Twirl’, ‘Buttons’ and ‘Creme Egg’ products in a supermarket, which do not show the word ‘Easter’ on the front of the box.

However, both the Cadbury ‘Twirl’ and ‘Creme Egg’ shell eggs that Full Fact found for sale on 30 March had the word ‘Easter’ displayed on the top of the box, which is not visible in the images shared with the social media posts. Images for the ‘Buttons’ egg on the Cadbury website also show the phrase “Happy Easter” printed on the top of the box. A spokesperson for Mondelēz International, the company that owns Cadbury, told us: “Cadbury has used the word Easter in our marketing and communications for over 100 ​years and ​continue to ⁠do so with our new Easter product range. To claim anything ​otherwise is factually incorrect.”

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