UK Cadbury chocolate eggs still say ‘Easter’ on them

What was claimed
Cadbury doesn’t use the word ‘Easter’ on its eggs.
Our verdict
False. Cadbury continues to use the word ‘Easter’ on its Easter shell eggs.
What was claimed
Cadbury doesn’t use the word ‘Easter’ on its eggs.
Our verdict
False. Cadbury continues to use the word ‘Easter’ on its Easter shell eggs.
As the Easter weekend approaches we’ve seen familiar false claims that Cadbury no longer uses the word ‘Easter’ on its chocolate eggs being shared again online.
The posts, which have been shared thousands of times on social media, include an image of Cadbury ‘Twirl’, ‘Buttons’ and ‘Creme Egg’ products in a supermarket, which do not show the word ‘Easter’ on the front of the box.
However, both the Cadbury ‘Twirl’ and ‘Creme Egg’ shell eggs that Full Fact found for sale on 30 March had the word ‘Easter’ displayed on the top of the box, which is not visible in the images shared with the social media posts. Images for the ‘Buttons’ egg on the Cadbury website also show the phrase “Happy Easter” printed on the top of the box.
A spokesperson for Mondelēz International, the company that owns Cadbury, told us: “Cadbury has used the word Easter in our marketing and communications for over 100 years and continue to do so with our new Easter product range. To claim anything otherwise is factually incorrect.”
We’ve previously written about false claims Cadbury has removed the word ‘Easter’ from its chocolate eggs, and debunked a viral image of a fake Cadbury ‘Eid Egg’.
It’s important to consider whether content you see on social media is genuine before sharing it with others. Our toolkit can help you do this.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because Cadbury has not removed the word ‘Easter’ from its chocolate eggs.
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