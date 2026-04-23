Fake AI videos depict large crowds of Muslims praying in London streets

What was claimed Videos show large groups of Muslims praying in the middle of London streets. Our verdict These videos are fake. They have been generated with artificial intelligence (AI).

Fake videos which appear to show Muslims praying in the middle of London streets have been gaining traction online. The clips, which have been shared on Facebook, also feature audio in the background that sounds like someone saying “Allahu Akbar” on a loudspeaker.

The videos have generated hundreds of negative comments from people who seem to believe they are real. But they aren’t genuine, and have been created with artificial intelligence (AI).

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