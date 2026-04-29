Fake BBC News report about stolen Cézanne painting appearing in Zelenskyy video circulates online

What was claimed A video shows a BBC News report about a stolen painting by Paul Cézanne appearing in footage from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Our verdict This isn’t a real report from the BBC and the clip of President Zelenskyy has been edited to include the stolen Cézanne painting.

A video styled as a BBC News report about a stolen painting by Paul Cézanne being identified in footage from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy isn’t genuine output from the broadcaster. The BBC told Full Fact the report is “fake” and we found that the original clip posted by President Zelenskyy was edited to include the stolen Cézanne painting.

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