Misleading claim about ‘council tax exemption’ for Muslims recirculates on Facebook

Claims that Muslims are exempt from paying council tax if living areas within their home are used as a place of worship are once again being shared on social media.

As we’ve explained several times before, this is false. There is no council tax exemption for Muslims—or members of any other religion—who claim their home, or part of it, is used for prayer or worship.

The posts include a screenshot of a public petition on the Parliament.uk website created in 2013.

The screenshot actually shows the petition has a notice attached which warns it has been “identified as misleading”, with a link to our 2019 fact check.