Video supposedly showing fight at Birmingham City Council was actually filmed in Pakistan

What was claimed
A video shows a fight at Birmingham City Council after a councillor was seen eating during Ramadan.
Our verdict
False. This video actually shows an altercation between lawyers at Lahore High Court in Pakistan. There’ve been no reports of any such incident at Birmingham City Council.
A video has been shared widely on social media with claims it shows a fight breaking out at Birmingham City Council after a councillor was “caught eating during Ramadan”.
This is false. The video actually shows an altercation between lawyers in Pakistan during a recent election.
The clip shows a group of people, most of whom are dressed in suits, on a balcony. Two people are involved in an altercation, before one of them appears to throw an object at the other. A crowd of people dressed in suits can also be seen in the room below.
It’s been viewed hundreds of thousands of times online with captions claiming it was filmed at Birmingham City Council. One post says: “Absolute chaos at Birmingham City Council.
“A councillor was seen eating during Ramadan and it reportedly sparked fights during the meeting.”
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A still from the video, as well as footage of the incident filmed from a different angle, was shared earlier this month by the news website Pakistan Today, which reported it showed a “physical altercation between a male and female lawyer” during the Lahore High Court Bar Association election.
According to Reuters, the video was filmed on 2 March at Lahore High Court.
Full Fact has seen no credible reports of any such incident involving councillors at Birmingham City Council, which told us the claims were “entirely incorrect”.