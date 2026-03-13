Video supposedly showing fight at Birmingham City Council was actually filmed in Pakistan

False. This video actually shows an altercation between lawyers at Lahore High Court in Pakistan. There’ve been no reports of any such incident at Birmingham City Council.

A video shows a fight at Birmingham City Council after a councillor was seen eating during Ramadan.

A video has been shared widely on social media with claims it shows a fight breaking out at Birmingham City Council after a councillor was “caught eating during Ramadan”.

This is false. The video actually shows an altercation between lawyers in Pakistan during a recent election.

The clip shows a group of people, most of whom are dressed in suits, on a balcony. Two people are involved in an altercation, before one of them appears to throw an object at the other. A crowd of people dressed in suits can also be seen in the room below.