Children’s Commissioner overstates how many young children see pornography

This isn’t what the research shows. The Children’s Commissioner’s office says the correct figures are that about 19% of children have seen any pornography by 11, while earlier research found about 6% had seen any pornography by age nine.

25% of eight-year-olds and 50% of 11-year-olds have seen the most violent pornography online.

25% of eight-year-olds have seen the most heinous violent porn, beheadings… 50% of 11-year-olds. My research shows this.

The Children’s Commissioner for England, Dame Rachel de Souza, said in an interview on Sky News on Sunday that a quarter of eight-year-olds, and half of 11-year-olds, have seen “the most heinous violent porn”.

And she made a similar claim in an appearance on Peston on ITV on 27 May, saying: “I know from my research that about 50% of 11-year-olds have seen the most heinous porn.”

But as far as we can tell, this isn’t true. And when Full Fact asked the Children’s Commissioner’s office about this subject, it told us the “correct” figures are those in its most recent report on the subject, which shows that young children are significantly less likely to see pornography than Dame Rachel claimed.

That report, published in August 2025, contains data from a survey of 1,020 16-21-year-olds, which showed that 70% had seen online pornography. Of those, 27% said they had seen it by the age of 11, which means that about 19% of all the young people surveyed said they had seen online pornography by that age. (The Children’s Commissioner’s office confirmed with us that the 27% is the share of the 70% who had seen pornography, not of the total.)

This is much lower than the 50% Dame Rachel mentioned, and it contradicts her claim about eight-year-olds too.

An earlier Children’s Commissioner survey, conducted at the end of 2022, found that 64% of respondents had seen online pornography—of which 10% had done so by age nine and 27% by age 11. This amounts to about 6% of all respondents seeing pornography by the age of nine and about 17% seeing it by 11.

Earlier research from 2016, commissioned by the NSPCC and the Children’s Commissioner and conducted by Middlesex University, found that about 28% of 11-12-year-olds had seen online pornography.