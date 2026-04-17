Video of Muslim women calling for Brighton beach to be dog-free is AI

What was claimed A video shows an interview with two women wearing niqabs on Brighton beach who say that the UK has too many dogs, and people should avoid bringing dogs to beaches where Muslims relax. Our verdict This video is fake. It has been made with artificial intelligence.

A Facebook video viewed more than 1.7 million times appears to show an interview with two Muslim women on Brighton beach saying the UK has “too many dogs”. But this video is fake and was made with artificial intelligence (AI). In the footage, two women wearing niqabs (a head covering worn by some Muslim women that doesn’t cover the eyes) appear to be speaking to a microphone on what looks like Brighton beach. They say that “the UK has too many dogs”, and that “people should avoid those beaches where Muslim people relax, they should understand dogs are not accepted in our religion so better take them to a dog park instead of the beach”.

It is captioned: “Breaking: Dogs declared haram on Brighton prom. Next week: seagulls get a fatwa for being too noisy. Can't make this up.” The post has more than 34,000 comments, many of which appear to believe the video is genuine. But this video isn’t real—it’s an AI creation, most likely made to generate engagement online through a strategy known as ‘ragebait’, which involves posting content which is deliberately designed to anger and outrage.

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