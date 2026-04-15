Fake photo of damaged US base in Kuwait shared online

What was claimed An image shows a destroyed US base in Kuwait. Our verdict This image is fake. It doesn’t correspond to genuine satellite imagery of US military bases in Kuwait, and contains a SynthID watermark, indicating it was generated using Google's AI tools.

A widely shared image that appears to show a destroyed US base in Kuwait is fake. The image, shared on Facebook, Instagram and Threads on 8 and 9 April, appears to have been taken from the air, and shows a cluster of buildings in a desert which are severely damaged, with visible flames and smoke plumes rising from them. It has been captioned: “Latest Status of the US Base in Kuwait.”

US outlet CBS News reported on 6 April that 15 Americans were injured in an overnight Iranian attack on Ali Al Salem Air Base, which also hosts the US military. However, the picture being shared on social media doesn’t show the aftermath of this attack.