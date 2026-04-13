Fake picture of human chain around Iranian power plant circulates online

What was claimed An image shows a human chain in Iran, around a building which appears to be the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. Our verdict This image isn’t real and was made using artificial intelligence.

When we ran the image through Google Translate, some of the signs in Persian translated to “Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant” and “human chain to protect power plant”. And we have seen at least one report of people forming a human chain “to support power plants” in Bushehr, though we’ve not been able to independently verify this. However the viral image does not appear to match real satellite images of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. The chimney is closer to the sea than the dome in the fake image, for example, whereas satellite imagery shows the chimney is actually inland compared to the dome.

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