Fake image of people cleaning blood off street in Iran shared online

This image isn’t real and was very likely made with artificial intelligence.

An image that appears to show people cleaning blood-soaked streets has been shared with claims it shows a scene from Iran.

Although thousands of people were killed by Iranian authorities during a crackdown on protests in January this year, this particular image [warning: distressing content], shared thousands of times across X, Instagram and Threads, was most likely made using artificial intelligence (AI), according to expert analysis.

And other clues, including nonsensical shop signs in an uncropped version and there appearing to be no reliable source for the image, which has not been shared by any credible media outlets, have led us to conclude it is fake.

Dr Siwei Lyu, an expert in digital media forensics at University at Buffalo, State University of New York, told Full Fact his analysis showed the image was “likely AI-generated”.