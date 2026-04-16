Old footage from China shared with false claims it shows attack on Israeli power plant

16 April 2026

What was claimed

Videos and stills show an Iranian attack on a power plant in Haifa, Israel.

Our verdict

False. This imagery shows a fire drill in China in 2015.

We’ve spotted several social media posts sharing videos and stills supposedly of a power plant in Israel’s northern city of Haifa being “blown up” by an Iranian missile.

While there have been reports of damage to an oil refinery in Haifa, this footage predates the recent conflict and actually shows scenes in China.

Debunk image Haifa power plant

A video posted on X, and a Facebook post sharing stills from the clip, are captioned: “BREAKING NEWS IRAN has blown up the Haifa power plant with a ballistic missile. With the destruction of this 828 MW power plant, half of Israel is living in darkness.”

But these photos and videos were not taken in Israel. They match footage shared on YouTube on 18 November 2015 with captions referring to an incident in China.

The Sichuan Fire Department shared images on 13 November showing the same metal structure and spherical tanks and referred to a “chemical fire response drill” featuring an exercise that “simulated a disaster scene involving a leak, fire, and explosion in the benzene unit area of ​​an oil refinery”.

In a post on the Chinese social media app Weibo, the department said the scene was “comparable to a blockbuster movie, complete with special effects” and had occurred at a fire brigade training base in Chengdu.

Satellite imagery of that base matches the structure on fire in the photos circulating on social media. Another video posted in November 2015 referring to a fire and rescue exercise in Chengdu matches both the images posted by the Sichuan Fire Department and the viral miscaptioned video, strongly suggesting they show the same event.

Geolocation of footage to China

It was reported on 30 March that an oil refinery in Haifa was hit by debris from an intercepted missile. The company that runs the refinery said there were no casualties, while energy minister Eli Cohen said there was no damage to production facilities or any effect on fuel supply.

This footage has been miscaptioned as Haifa before. We’ve seen many examples of miscaptioned images and videos circulating online amid the conflict in the Middle East, including footage falsely shared as a Hezbollah attack on a petrochemical plant in Haifa.

Before sharing content that you see circulating on social media, it’s important to consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source. Our toolkit can help you to do this.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because the pictures have been online since 2015 and show a fire drill in China, not a recent attack on Israel.

Related topics

Israel Iran Middle East conflict Social media

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