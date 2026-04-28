Video shows 2020 incident in Syria, not a recent Iranian attack on a US Black Hawk helicopter

What was claimed
A video shows a US Black Hawk helicopter shot down by Iran.
Our verdict
False. This video is from Syria in 2020.
What was claimed
A video shows a US Black Hawk helicopter shot down by Iran.
Our verdict
False. This video is from Syria in 2020.
A video of a helicopter on fire and falling to the ground has been shared on social media with claims it shows a US Black Hawk helicopter hit by Iran.
But this isn’t true. The clip actually dates back to 2020 and was filmed in Syria.
US Black Hawk helicopters were reportedly hit by Iranian fire during the recent US-Israeli conflict with Iran.
Iranian state media also claimed to have destroyed two Black Hawk helicopters involved in the rescue operation of two US airmen who were shot down by Iran on 3 April, while the US said it destroyed the aircraft and helicopters it left behind.
But the video [warning: distressing content] now being shared on Facebook and X is old and unrelated to recent events. It was published by various news outlets in February 2020 alongside reports it showed a military helicopter shot down by Syrian rebels in Idlib.
This clip has reportedly been miscaptioned and shared on social media before, with claims that it showed an Israeli aircraft downed in May 2021.
In the last few weeks we have seen numerous incorrectly captioned videos, often from different places or other conflicts, shared with false claims that they show recent events in the Middle East.
Before sharing content that you see circulating on social media, it’s important to consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source. Our toolkit can help you to do this.
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