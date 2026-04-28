Video shows 2020 incident in Syria, not a recent Iranian attack on a US Black Hawk helicopter

But this isn’t true. The clip actually dates back to 2020 and was filmed in Syria.

A video of a helicopter on fire and falling to the ground has been shared on social media with claims it shows a US Black Hawk helicopter hit by Iran.

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But the video [warning: distressing content] now being shared on Facebook and X is old and unrelated to recent events. It was published by various news outlets in February 2020 alongside reports it showed a military helicopter shot down by Syrian rebels in Idlib.

This clip has reportedly been miscaptioned and shared on social media before, with claims that it showed an Israeli aircraft downed in May 2021.

In the last few weeks we have seen numerous incorrectly captioned videos, often from different places or other conflicts, shared with false claims that they show recent events in the Middle East.

Before sharing content that you see circulating on social media, it’s important to consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source. Our toolkit can help you to do this.