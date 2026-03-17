Video shows US warehouse explosion not delayed missile detonation in Israel

False. The footage is actually from June 2016, and shows explosions during a warehouse fire in Maywood, California, which occurred after firefighters sprayed water on burning magnesium.

A video shows an Iranian missile that landed in Tel Aviv and failed to explode, but subsequently detonated as firefighters approached it.

Old footage of a warehouse fire in the United States is being shared with false claims it shows a delayed missile explosion in Israel.

Posts on X, Facebook and Instagram claim the video shows an Iranian missile that landed in Tel Aviv and “failed to explode” but subsequently detonated when firefighters tried to approach.

This isn’t true. Full Fact traced the footage to a YouTube video uploaded in June 2016 with the title: “Maywood, CA Magnesium Explosion.”

Some of the posts have cropped the video to only show a narrow section of the footage, while others have mirrored it horizontally, a technique we sometimes see used to make it harder to track down the original clip.